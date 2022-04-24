Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. 203,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,906. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

