Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 971,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

