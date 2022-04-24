Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last ninety days. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 850,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,484. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

