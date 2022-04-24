Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,859.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,059,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,246. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

