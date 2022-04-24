Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,428,000 after buying an additional 89,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

LPLA traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.63. 851,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

