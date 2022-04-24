Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 3.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $58,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.49. 2,092,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.33.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.