Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,975 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.42. 1,564,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.