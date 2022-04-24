Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,098,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,493,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSD traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,532. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.41 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

