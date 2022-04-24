Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $49.08. 246,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,633. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Rush Enterprises (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.