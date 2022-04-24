Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 494,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,218. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

