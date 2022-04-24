Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NCBS traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

