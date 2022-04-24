Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 4,987,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,035. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

