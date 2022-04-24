CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.20. 1,988,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,196 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

