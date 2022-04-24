Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Coupang by 260.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 10.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coupang by 87.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 9.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 246,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 700.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 103,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. 7,664,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Coupang has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

