Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Critical Contrast

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupang and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 2 4 0 2.67 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 168.66%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 181.74%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Coupang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion 1.34 -$1.54 billion ($1.40) -10.05 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.86 -$20.96 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Coupang on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

