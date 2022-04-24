COVA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 96% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $97,145.82 and approximately $119.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars.

