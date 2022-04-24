Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will post sales of $795.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $782.20 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

CR traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 214,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

