Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,135 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 831,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,410,000 after buying an additional 424,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $160.95. 12,160,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,291. The company has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

