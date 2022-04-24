Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,669 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

