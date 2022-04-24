Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,975 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.42. 2,058,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

