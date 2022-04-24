Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.41% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 525,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.01%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

