Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 27,505 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $85,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. 4,139,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

