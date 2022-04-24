Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,781 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 419.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.22.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.11. 36,426,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,058,002. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

