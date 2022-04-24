Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,975 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $50.42. 2,058,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,388. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.