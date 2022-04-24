Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

