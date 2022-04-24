Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $107,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,475,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,707,000 after purchasing an additional 518,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 3,774,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

