Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,284,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,843. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.