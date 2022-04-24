Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Evergy worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,345. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.