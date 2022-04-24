Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $161.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $161,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.11. 4,043,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,170. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.84. The company has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

