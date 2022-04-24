Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.60 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kellogg worth $24,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.33. 2,418,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $70.21.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

