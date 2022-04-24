Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $33.95 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,852 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.53% of nVent Electric worth $33,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 918,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

