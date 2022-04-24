Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,466. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 485,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

