Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $79.91 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $79,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,403. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

