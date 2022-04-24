Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $798,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.77. The company had a trading volume of 316,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,921.17.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.