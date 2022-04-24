Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.27% of STAG Industrial worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after acquiring an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 752,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,436. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

