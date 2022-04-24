Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

