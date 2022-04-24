Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

ICE stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

