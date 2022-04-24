Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.61% of Omnicom Group worth $95,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $79.01. 1,577,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

