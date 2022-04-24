Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $16.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $520.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,388. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

