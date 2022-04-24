Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $10.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

