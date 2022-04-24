Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 128,994 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128,994 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $46,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

FIS stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

