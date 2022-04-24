Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,830,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $6.66 on Friday, hitting $223.52. 1,622,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,078. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

