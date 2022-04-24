CREDIT Hits Market Cap of $181,109.96 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $181,109.96 and approximately $44.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars.

