CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

