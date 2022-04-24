Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

CCI traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

