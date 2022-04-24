CryptoSoul Achieves Market Cap of $474,195.48 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $474,195.48 and $35.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

