Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,595 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 37,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 120,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 79,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 206,335 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

