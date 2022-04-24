Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

