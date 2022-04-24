Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,990 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,306,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

