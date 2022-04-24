Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 3,550 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

